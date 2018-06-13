MILWAUKEE -- Over the past 25 years there have been a lot of advances in memory care. Dr. Christine Kovach, the director of research at Ovation Communities, joins FOX6 WakeUp with details.
Memory care: What you should know if you’re caring for a loved one with dementia
