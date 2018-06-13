× Panic! At The Disco to perform at new Bucks’ arena in January

MILWAUKEE — Grammy-nominated rock band Panic! At The Disco will perform at the new Milwaukee Bucks’ arena in downtown Milwaukee in January.

The show at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center is set for Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, as part of the second leg of its Pray for the Wicked Tour with Two Feet.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 22 at noon — and can be purchased by CLICKING HERE.

Panic! At The Disco’s new album, Pray for the Wicked, will be released on Friday, June 22.

Fans who pre-order Pray for the Wicked via the band’s webstore before Thursday, June 21 at 6 p.m. will receive a unique pre-sale code for first access to tickets. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, June 22, at 9 a.m.

The Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center opens in the fall of 2018.