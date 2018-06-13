× ‘Residents should be aware;” Dead crow in Washington County tests positive for West Nile Virus

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A dead crow has tested positive for West Nile Virus in Washington County, according to officials. This is the first common crow that tested positive for West Nile virus in the county since surveillance for the mosquito-transmitted virus began May 1.

“The positive bird means that residents of Washington County need to be more vigilant in their personal protective measures to prevent mosquito bites,” Kirsten Johnson, Health Officer said.

West Nile virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds.

“Washington County residents should be aware of West Nile virus and take some simple steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites,” Johnson said. “West Nile virus is here to stay, so the best way to avoid the disease is to reduce exposure to and eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes.”

The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department recommends the following: