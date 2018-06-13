× Suspicious package investigation shuts down area near Brookfield ALDI store for hours

BROOKFIELD — A suspicious package investigation shut down the area near the Brookfield ALDI store on Bluemound for hours Wednesday, June 13.

It all began just before 2 p.m., when a call came into Town of Brookfield police regarding a suspicious package located next to a garbage can in front of the ALDI store.

Officers responded and determined it was a fire safe with a key on the outside. The item’s location was deemed suspicious in nature and businesses in the area were evacuated and the area was secured by officers.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was requested, and responded to the scene.

It was determined the item was not a threat. The area was deemed safe and businesses were allowed to resume operations as normal around 5 p.m.

Police said it’s unclear when or why the item was placed there. There were no threats made to any businesses in the area, police said.