Target pulls Father's Day cards celebrating the 'baby daddy' amid backlash

MILWAUKEE — Target is selling “baby daddy” cards for Father’s Day — and company officials are taking some heat for it.

Shoppers say it’s not a term of endearment.

As UrbanDictionary.com defines the term, “baby daddy” refers to a man who is the father of your child, who you did not marry.”

Customers have taken to social media to ask — why not just keep “father” on the card, as he’s still the parent of the child?

The backlash has prompted Target officials to remove the cards, and apologize to offended shoppers.

The retail giant released a statement, saying: “We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell.”