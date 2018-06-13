Walk around and wander in: Checking out some local businesses in downtown Pewaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEWAUKEE -- It's walk-able Wednesday and Brian Kramp spent the day in downtown Pewaukee checking out some of the local businesses on Wisconsin Avenue. He stopped by Cakes While U Wait, Silly Willyz, and Spin! Pizza & Crepe Co.

About Cakes While U Wait (website)

Welcome to Cakes While U Wait. We are known as the Ace of Cakes on Pewaukee Lake. All our cakes are baked fresh in our own ovens daily. Please tour our website for a sample of the ideas we create, from weddings to birthdays. we are located across from the Pewaukee Beach. Visit our store for more ideas along with the aroma of freshly baked items daily. Don't forget our Daily Specials - Hot Ham Sandwiches. Sundays - Hot Ham with free rolls. We were voted the Best Cakes on the Lake. Stop by today to place your order with one of our skilled decorators and staff.

About Silly Willyz (website)

Silly Willyz toy store is located in Pewaukee WI, right across from the beach in the Old Main St. Shops. We are thrilled to be part of the Lake Country area! We offer the perfect mix of educational toys, novelty items, puzzles, games, books, and arts and crafts. We have what children are looking for! Silly Willyz offers unique gift items for people of all ages (did we mention we offer free gift wrap)... come on in and play today!

Spin! Pizza & Crepe Co. (website)