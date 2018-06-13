Wisconsin man indicted for producing child pornography outside of the United States

WASHINGTON — A Wisconsin man was charged in an indictment Tuesday, June 12 with the crimes of producing and possessing child pornography and engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place.

Jeffrey Ernisse, 61, is currently incarcerated for state offenses related to child exploitation at the Red Granite Correctional Institution in Wisconsin. A grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin indicted Ernisse on two counts of producing child pornography, two counts of producing child pornography outside of the United States, one count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor in the Philippines and one count of possessing child pornography.

According to the indictment, on or about March 10, 2015 and then again, on or about April 7, 2015, Ernisse used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography. Between approximately June 17, 2014, and approximately April 11, 2015, Ernisse engaged in illicit sexual conduct with a minor in the Republic of the Philippines. And on or about Dec. 18, 2015, Ernisse possessed child pornography.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is investigating this case with the cooperation of the Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Police Department.