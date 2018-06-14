$23-$33/hour: Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt seeking deputy sheriffs

Job Summary: Under general supervision, perform a variety of duties and tasks related to the protection of life, limb, and property. Including law enforcement and crime prevention work; inherent in this work is the investigation of crime and forceful apprehension of criminal suspects. Job Duties : 1. Under General supervision, perform a variety of law enforcement duties. 2. To patrol Milwaukee County roads in car or on foot. 3. To perform law enforcement and crime prevention work by patrolling in car and on foot assigned area including traffic, parking, crowd control, answering calls for service and investigating crimes. 4. To interview victims, complainants, and witnesses; to interrogate suspects; to gather and preserve evidence. 5. To keep records, prepare reports and testify in court. 6. To make arrests as necessary. 7. To prepare reports of arrests made, investigations conducted, and incidents observed. 8. To apply force, up to and including deadly force, to effect arrests and maintain order. 9. To maintain custody of county charges and prisoners during examinations, hearings, hospital intensive security directed missions, trials, or during conveyance to State or County institutions. 10. To work in the county court system as a bailiff and to preserve peace and order in the court at all times. 11. To attend in-service training as mandated by the State of Wisconsin or as directed. 12. To perform duties in a special assignment capacity as assigned; to work within a strict, chain of command military-style structure. 13. To serve warrants, subpoenas, and civil documents. 14. To participate in specialized units. 15. To provide emergency medical care as required as a Law Enforcement First Responder. Equipment, Tools, and Materials : During the completion of job duties the following are equipment, tools, and materials utilized: motor vehicle, police radio, First Aid, AED equipment, personal computer, firearms, and handcuffs. Working Conditions : Physical Demands: Continuous utilization of fine dexterity function, manual dexterity function, and upper extremity repetitive motion function. Frequent standing, walking, running, sitting, reaching, climbing, driving, bending, kneeling, lifting and/or carrying 100 lbs. or more, and pushing and/or pulling 200 lbs. or more. Occasional typing necessary. Non-Physical Demands: Continuous analysis and reasoning, communication and interpretation, math and mental computation, reading, sustained mental activity including but not limited to auditing, problem solving, composing reports, etc. Frequent writing necessary. Environmental Demands: Very frequent task changes, tedious and exacting work, public contact, physical danger, toxic substances. Frequent contact with dust, temperature extremes, and loud noises. Work Schedule: Considerable irregularity of hours due to frequent overtime, weekend, or shift rotation. Regular and/or frequent on-call availability. Nature of work frequently requires irregular, unpredictable, or particularly long hours. Note: Candidates should expect to be assigned to all shifts, holidays and weekends and/or to work mandatory overtime. Candidates must successfully complete the Deputy Sheriff Training Program. This position is subject to a probationary period of 2600 hours of straight time hours paid, excluding overtime. This position requires qualifying with a service weapon on a regular basis and successful completion of Law Enforcement Training Courses. Individuals offered employment must pass a pre-employment drug test, medical examination, physical agility test and psychological examination as a condition of employment. Demands/Deadlines: High volume and variable work demands and deadlines impose strain on a routine basis or considerable stress intermittently. Regular direct contacts with distressed individuals within the immediate work environment. Exposure to demands and pressures from persons other than immediate supervisor. Work requires frequent, substantive contacts with people in highly stressful situations. Delicacy and unpredictability of contacts routinely creates considerable strain or heavy stress regularly.