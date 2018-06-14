× 57-year-old bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Town of Delafield

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A 57-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver in the Town of Delafield on Thursday, June 15.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, the Delafield man was biking eastbound on Golf Road — west of Maple Avenue — when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction around 5 p.m.

The bicyclist was transported to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc where he died.

The 71-year-old man driving the striking vehicle remained on scene. The Waukesha man is cooperating with the investigation.

Wisconsin State Patrol will be assisting with accident reconstruction and the accident remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.