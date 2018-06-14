Black Arts Fest MKE announces entertainment lineup for Miller Lite Oasis

2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Posted 12:23 pm, June 14, 2018, by , Updated at 12:30PM, June 14, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Black Arts Fest MKE officials announced Wednesday, June 14 the entertainment for the Miller Lite Oasis. The festival is Saturday, August 4 from noon until midnight at Henry Maier Festival Park.

The entertainment lineup includes:

  •  Bobby Rush will perform at 6:00 p.m.
  • Tony! Toni! Toné! will perform at 8:00 p.m.
  • MC Lyte and her band will perform at 10:00 p.m.

Bobby Rush

Tony! Toni! Toné!

Black Arts Fest MKE celebrates African and African American culture through music, dance, food, educational activities for children and so much more.

Festivalgoers can expect a diverse spectrum of music that will appeal to a broad range ages and tastes.

MC Lyte

For details on the festival and to purchase tickets, visit blackartsfestmke.com.