Body recovered at Big Foot Beach State Park in Lake Geneva; swimmers saw man go under

LAKE GENEVA -- A body was recovered from the water at Big Foot Beach State Park in Lake Geneva Thursday, June 14.

Lake Geneva police said around 1 p.m., swimmers at the park noticed a man went under the water. Swimmers went out to him, but it was too late. His body was recovered less than 45 minutes later. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Police are working to identify the victim -- who they said is between 45 and 55 years old.

It's unclear at this point what may have caused him to go under.