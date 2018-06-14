2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open ⛳ & World Cup Soccer ⚽

Body recovered at Big Foot Beach State Park in Lake Geneva; swimmers saw man go under

Posted 4:18 pm, June 14, 2018, by and , Updated at 04:55PM, June 14, 2018

LAKE GENEVA -- A body was recovered from the water at Big Foot Beach State Park in Lake Geneva Thursday, June 14.

Lake Geneva police said around 1 p.m., swimmers at the park noticed a man went under the water. Swimmers went out to him, but it was too late. His body was recovered less than 45 minutes later. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Police are working to identify the victim -- who they said is between 45 and 55 years old.

It's unclear at this point what may have caused him to go under.