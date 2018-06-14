Cheers to dad: A cocktail that’s perfect for dad this Father’s Day

MILWAUKEE -- Are you ready for Father's Day? Zack Lozoff, a craft spirits specialist for Capitol-Husting Company, joins FOX6 WakeUp to make a cocktail that's perfect for dad.
