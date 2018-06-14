× Foxconn to announce new corporate HQ, ‘hundreds of new jobs in downtown Milwaukee’

MILWAUKEE — Foxconn officials on Friday, June 15 will announce plans for a new corporate headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.

According to a news release, a Friday morning news conference will include Dr. Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn Founder and CEO Terry Gou; Alan Yeung, Foxconn director of strategic U.S. initiatives; Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett; Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton; and Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.

It will take place near Van Buren and Wisconsin Avenue.

The news release says the announcement information about “hundreds of new jobs in downtown Milwaukee.”