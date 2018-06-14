2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open ⛳ & World Cup Soccer ⚽

Hairstyles filled with flair: 3 hairstyles suitable for all your summer celebrations

Posted 10:23 am, June 14, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- It's festival season -- which calls for a bit of fun. Stylist Scott Yance from Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee to show us three hairstyles suitable for all your summer celebrations.