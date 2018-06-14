× Sheriff: Man arrested after asking deputies to check meth’s quality after ‘bad reaction’

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after sheriff’s officials say he contacted them and asked them to test the quality of the meth he purchased after he experienced a bad reaction.

Putnam County sheriff’s officials shared the man’s picture and details about this case on their Facebook page — noting that if anyone believes they’re sold bad drugs, they’ll test them for free.

Sheriff’s officials said Douglas Kelly, 49, of Hawthorne, Florida, on Tuesday, June 12 contacted their office and said he purchased meth about a week earlier, and “had a bad reaction after smoking the narcotic.” Kelly told them “he believed because of the violent reaction he had after smoking the drug, he was sold the wrong narcotic.”

He said he wanted the substance tested “because he wanted to press charges on the person who sold him the wrong narcotic.”

Sheriff’s officials told him if he came to their office, they could test it for him — so he drove there, and handed detectives a clear, crystal-like substance wrapped in aluminum foil, which tested positive for meth via a field test.

Kelly was then arrested and charged with possession of meth — walked to the Putnam County Jail and held on $5,000 bond.