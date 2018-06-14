2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open ⛳ & World Cup Soccer ⚽

Opening match of World Cup kicks off in Moscow

Posted 10:07 am, June 14, 2018, by , Updated at 10:27AM, June 14, 2018

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 14: The Saudi Arabia and Russia team line up prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium on June 14, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

MOSCOW — The opening match of the World Cup has kicked off in Russia.

The host country was facing Saudi Arabia in the Group A match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The other two teams in Group A, Egypt and Uruguay, will play on Friday, along with the four teams in Group B — Portugal, Spain, Morocco and Iran.

A general view during the opening ceremony before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018. (Photo by Juan Mabromata / AFP)