81-year-old man dies after weed cutting machine overturned on Wallace Lake in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- The body of an 81-year-old man was recovered from Wallace Lake in Washington County Thursday afternoon, June 14 amid a report of a missing boater.

According to Washington County sheriff's officials, they were called out just after noon after a resident indicated a weed cutting machine had capsized. The caller said it was being operated by an elderly man about 20 minutes prior, and that person couldn't be found.

The first deputy arrived at approximately two minutes after being dispatched and observed the machine capsized approximately 47 yards off the shore. The deputy entered the water along with a couple residents who were already in the water making their way to the machine. Upon arrival to the machine, the deputy went under the water and was able to feel a person, but was unable to free them -- and there were no signs of life.

When members of the Dive Team arrived, they were assisted by West Bend Fire Department and Newburg Fire Department. Working together, they were able to free the man by about 2 p.m.

He was later pronounced dead. Sheriff's officials said he's a Town of Trenton man who was operating the machine.

The investigation is ongoing.