Summer camps: ‘Kids will become Wisconsin experts, dinosaur explorers, geologists, or junior curators’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Milwaukee Public Museum to learn about their summer kids camp. According to their website, during the camp kids will become Wisconsin experts, dinosaur explorers, geologists, or junior curators! MPM campers explore exhibits, get behind-the-scenes access to real artifacts and collections, and participate in a variety of fun, engaging activities! Give your child an unforgettable summer of fun and learning at MPM’s day or week-long summer camps.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Summer Camps (website)

Early Explorers Campers will:

enter K4 or K5 in Fall 2018.

experience exhibit explorations.

engage in hands-on activities stimulating all of their senses.

make a Museum-related activity to take home.

Curiosity Crew Campers will:

enter grades 1-2 in Fall 2018.

explore exhibits while investigating their camp topic.

engage in hands-on activities and demonstrations.

make a Museum-related activity to take home.

Adventure Seekers Campers will:

enter grades 2-6 in Fall 2018.

explore exhibits while investigating their camp topic.

engage in hands-on activities and demonstrations.

meet with MPM experts in science and history.

enjoy a Planetarium program or Theater show.

How Do I Register?

The reservation process starts by completing the Summer Camp request form. A team member from the reservations department will contact you within 48 hours of filling out this form. MPM Summer Camp reservations must be made by the registration date listed for each camp. Full payment is due at the time of registration. Payments are nonrefundable and not exchangeable.