2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open ⛳ & World Cup Soccer ⚽

TMZ: MMA fighter Conor McGregor is getting ready to head to court

Posted 9:18 am, June 14, 2018, by

MMA fighter Conor McGregor is getting ready to head to court -- and a possible spoiler alert for the next "Wonder Woman" movie. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.