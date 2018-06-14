WHS officials: ‘Orthopedic injury’ found amid investigation into puppy beaten with pipe

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society on Thursday, June 14 issued an update on Rocky, a 10-month-old puppy alleged to have been beaten with a pipe, now being cared for at WHS’ Milwaukee campus. Officials have called this case one of the worst cases of animal abuse in recent memory.

WHS officials said Thursday Rocky’s “radiographs” (X-rays) were read and submitted to the Racine Police Department. They noted that an orthopedic injury was found, but because there’s an ongoing investigation, they cannot provide more details right now.

Rocky will continue to be cared for at WHS until the law enforcement hold is lifted and he becomes healthy enough for adoption.

They noted that Rocky is “in great spirits,” and his favorite food is crunchy peanut butter.

WHS officials said after Rocky’s story was shared, there was a “tremendous response” from the community and they’ve taken a lot of calls from people wondering how they can help.

Meanwhile, the suspect in this case, Terrence Howard, 43, of Racine, was in court Thursday for his preliminary hearing — which was adjourned. It will resume on June 21. Howard faces a felony count of mistreatment of animals/cause death.

According to the criminal complaint, children witnessed the beating of Rocky, and asked adults to call the police, which resulted in Howard’s arrest on June 7.

“This case really breaks our hearts. It is a cruel act of animal abuse that should have never happened to this poor dog. It shocks all of us,” said Angela Speed with WHS.

If you believe someone is abusing an animal, the Wisconsin Humane Society wants to hear from you. CLICK HERE to report abuse.

Donations for Rocky are being encouraged to cover the cost of his care, and can be made by CLICKING HERE or by calling 414-431-6119.