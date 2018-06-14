× Wisconsin Dells, the ‘water park capital of the world,’ makes list of top family summer destinations

WISCONSIN DELLS — Wisconsin Dells has made a list of the Top 20 U.S. Family Destinations for Summer 2018.

The list was put together by Family Vacation Critic, TripAdvisor‘s family travel site. According to a news release, it’s based on proprietary search data involving trending summer destinations.

Below is the complete list, with Wisconsin Dells coming in at #13:

The FamilyVacationCritic.com site says families will love the Dells because it’s the water park capital of the world, and there are “tons of G-rated family fun attractions and sites,” including more than 200 water slides.

There are 21 indoor and outdoor water parks in the Dells, and more than three million tourists visit every year.

According to the site, the Dells has been a popular destination for Midwestern vacationers since the mid-1800s — long before the water parks became its claim to fame.

The site notes that it was back in 1994 when the Polynesian Resort became the first property in the Dells to open an enclosed water park.

Today, the Dells has the most hotel rooms of any city in the state — and there’s more than 15.7 million gallons of water in use at any given time during the peak season.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Dells via FamilyVacationCritic.com.