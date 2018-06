× Woman, 74, suffers serious burns after fire in Milwaukee, cause under investigation

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigation a residential fire that happened Wednesday night, June 13 on the city’s north side.

It happened in the area of Roosevelt and Atkinson around 7 p.m.

Police say a woman, 74, received serious burns to her body. She was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.