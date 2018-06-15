Heat advisory for 4 western counties from 1 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday
Sheriff: 1 deputy killed, 1 critical in shooting in Kansas

Posted 1:43 pm, June 15, 2018

KANSAS CITY — Authorities say one sheriff’s deputy is dead and another is critically wounded after they were overcome by an inmate while driving a transport vehicle near the Wyandotte County courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.

Wyandotte County sheriff’s spokeswoman Maj. Kelli Bailiff says the suspect also was wounded in the shooting late Friday morning. He’s undergoing surgery.

No other details were released about the suspect, including his condition.

Bailiff says it’s possible the deputies were overcome with their own weapons. Bailiff says the investigation is now being handled by the police department in Kansas City, Kansas. Police Officer Zac Blair says authorities are reviewing surveillance video.