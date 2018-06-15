Leaderboard at the 2018 US Open championship at Shinnecock Hills ⛳
2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open ⛳ & World Cup Soccer ⚽

A first look at the new movie “Tag”

Posted 9:31 am, June 15, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- A group of friends keeps in touch by getting together every year for a game of tag. Gino gives us a first look at the new movie "Tag."