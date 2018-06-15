× Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Quad Graphics in Lomira, no explosives found

LOMIRA, Wis. — Quad Graphics in the Township of Lomira was evacuated Thursday night, June 14 following a bomb threat. No explosives were found in the facility — and employees have been allowed back into the building.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:15 p.m. an employee reported finding a note that referred to a bomb in the building.

Authorities say the building has been searched with multiple explosive detection K9 Teams. No explosives were located during the search.

There are no reports of injuries.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the source of the threats made against the facility.