Breakfast, lunch and dinner: Ways to incorporate peaches into your diet

MILWAUKEE -- They're juicy and sweet -- and there's no better time than now to eat them. Chef Matt Kerley joins Real Milwaukee with some peaches -- which are currently in their prime.

Carolina Peach BBQ sauce

2 cups cider vinegar

1 Tablespoon black pepper (ground)

1 Tablespoon chili flake

1/3 Cup Brown Sugar

½ Cup Ketchup

6 ripe peaches cut into 1” cubes

Combine all ingredients, and steep in sauce pot for 1 hour. Do not let reduce. Once peaches have fully broken down, blend all ingredients together in blender or with a hand blender until smooth.

Peach Coulis

6 ripe peaches, cubed into 1” pieces

2 shallots rough chopped

1 clove garlic rough chopped

1 cup dry white wine

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 Tablespoon powder gelatin

Combine all ingredients except for gelatin. Bring to a steep over low heat and let simmer for 1 hour. Then strain the solid ingredients from the wet ingredients. Now blend all solids while slowly adding all wet ingredients. Once all are emulsified, add the powder gelatin. Rest puree in fridge for 2 hours until firm.

For Flui-gel, puree firm sauce in blender with ¼ cup hot water until sauce consistency.