Cudahy woman accused of providing support to ISIS denied pretrial release

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUDAHY -- 45-year-old Waheba Issa Dais -- the mother and Cudahy resident accused of providing support to the terrorist organization ISIS appeared in court Friday, June 15 for a detention hearing.

During the hearing, Dais was denied pretrial release -- and will remain in custody as she awaits trial.

The judge in this case said the following during the hearing, "I am comfortable in finding releasing you would be a danger to the community."

Dais is even accused of suggesting potential targets for bombing attacks. Records show there were calls for family trouble and battery -- but nothing a severe as this charge.

On Wednesday, June 13 authorities arrested 45-year-old Waheba Issa Dais, originally born in Israel. She became a legal citizen by marriage. She has been under investigation since January after Facebook reported disturbing online posts to the FBI. Dais is now facing federal charges for attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group ISIS.

Records show in the last few years, police calls to Dais' home were for 'family trouble,' 'welfare check,' 'neighbor trouble' and 'battery,' but nothing was as severe as these new accusations from prosecutors. They say Dais hacked social media accounts and pledged her allegiance to ISIS on numerous occasions. Dais allegedly attempted to recruit others to commit attacks on behalf of the terrorist group. She would also make suggestions on potential targets for bombing attacks while distributing information on explosives and biological weapons.

Dais faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. A relative declined to comment on Dais' arrest.