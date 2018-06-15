Damonta Jennings to spend 35 years in prison for role in shooting of Za’layia Jenkins

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Damonta Jennings to 35 years in prison plus another 20 years of extended supervision in connection with the fatal shooting of nine-year-old Za’layia Jenkins.

Jenkins was struck by a stray bullet near 15th and Meinecke during a “shootout” between two groups of armed individuals while inside a home on May 5, 2016. An autopsy revealed Jenkins had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Jennings was charged along with Otha Brown and Tony Powell Jr. in the Jenkins shooting.