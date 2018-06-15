MILWAUKEE -- Whether you need to beat the heat -- or a place to take the kids, the movie theater is the hero you're looking for. Paul Hall from Common Guy's Film Reviews joins Real Milwaukee to talk about "Incredibles 2."
Disney’s crime fighting family is back in action: Does ‘Incredibles 2’ live up to the name?
-
Han Solo is striking out on his own: Family-friendly flicks you can find in theaters this weekend
-
Does Oprah bring enough magic to “A Wrinkle in Time”? Our movie man weighs in
-
Our movie man has a WARNING about a superhero flick hitting the theaters
-
From giant gorillas to a deadly game of truth or dare, our movie man shares his real reviews
-
From action flicks to an uplifting teen romance: A look at everything in the theater
-
-
From virtual realities to uplifting stories: The family-friendly flicks you can find in theaters
-
Officials react to news that Paul Ryan will not be seeking re-election
-
‘It’s the best:’ Serb Hall serves up their traditional fish fry
-
‘The best day of the year:’ Milwaukee’s Big Boat Day signals the return of spring
-
‘Incredibles 2’ trailer features Elastigirl at the center of the action
-
-
‘Make a life-changing difference:’ Upcoming blood donation opportunities with Red Cross
-
‘You can overcome this:’ Biathlete battling anorexia is inspiration to others
-
‘Inspired me to keep going:’ Well-known cartoonist shares his talents with kids in Milwaukee