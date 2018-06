× Dress like a cow, get a free entree from Chick-Fil-A on July 10

MILWAUKEE — Celebrate Cow Appreciation Day with FREE chicken at Chick-Fil-A. The catch? You’ll have to dress up like a cow.

According to the restaurant’s website, if you go to your local Chick-Fil-A wearing anything cow-like on Tuesday, July 10, through 7 p.m., you’ll score a free entree!

Buy a costume or create your own. Any sort of cow apparel will do.

This is the 14th year for the Cow Appreciation Day event.