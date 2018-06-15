× Drivers take note: Hot weather increases chances for pavement buckling

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation say hot humid weather in the forecast this weekend could create conditions for pavement buckling. Motorists are asked to take extra caution.

“While it’s difficult to predict where pavement buckling may occur, the problem is most common during the first few major heat waves of the season,” said WisDOT Pavements and Materials Engineer Barry Paye. “The hot weather causes slabs of pavement to expand and push against each other which can result in buckling if the pressure becomes great enough.”

WisDOT offers motorists the following tips: