East Troy police use Narcan to revive 29-year-old woman found unconscious

EAST TROY — East Troy officers on Friday morning, June 15 used narcan to revive a 29-year-old woman found unconscious.

According to police, around 3:50 a.m. a Town of East Troy police officer responded to an address on Freemont Street to assist another a Village of East Troy police officer with a possible overdose victim.

Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old woman unconscious. Police say the woman exhibited signs of a drug overdose.

At that time, the officers provided emergency first aid and administered Nasal Naloxone. The woman survived and was transported to Lakeland Hospital.

“Because of the Nasal Naloxone Program and both officers training, their recognition of the medical emergency and prompt response to this critical medical incident, the 29-year-old female is alive,” said Chief Jensen.