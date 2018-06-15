LIVE: Foxconn to announce new corporate headquarters in downtown Milwaukee
Posted 9:45 am, June 15, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Festival season in Milwaukee continues this weekend with a trip to eastern Europe. Americans largest Polish Festival  starts Friday, June 15 at noon. Carl spent the morning getting an early preview of PolishFest.

About PolishFest (website)

Polish Fest has a proud history in Milwaukee because of the strong Polish community in the area. Through the Polish Heritage Alliance and Polish Center of Wisconsin Polish Fest become the largest Polish festival in America and the Polish community is constantly growing. While Polish Fest is one weekend a year there are plenty of opportunities to experience Polish culture year round. Below you can learn more about the history of our great festival. Also you can learn how to get involved with the Polish community today!