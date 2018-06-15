Food, drink, music: Milwaukee’s most art-filled outdoor festival returns to the lakefront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning previewing the Lakefront Festival of Art. For over 55 years, the Lakefront Festival of Art has been bringing art to life on Milwaukee's lakefront. There will be art, food, music, and activities all weekend long.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Lakefront Festival of Art (website)

Milwaukee’s most art-filled outdoor festival returns to the lakefront for three full days of food and drink, music and entertainment, activities for children and adults - and world-class art. Lakefront Festival of Art is annually awarded one of the top art festivals in the country, featuring one-of-a-kind handmade works for sale by more than 175 artists, including jewelry, paintings, sculpture, home décor, photography, ceramics, wood, and more.

EAT at any of the expanded food offerings from local restaurants

DRINK & LOUNGE at either the Wine Garden Terrace or South Fountain

TASTE Milwaukee’s best micro brews or sip a pint in the Blue Moon Beer Garden

WALK amongst the art sculptures and flowers in the Hawks Sculpture Garden

PLAY in the PNC Children's Experience, with dozens of hands-on art projects, live performances, and the Kohl’s Color Wheels

CULTURE yourself with all-inclusive access to MAM’s Permanent Collection Galleries!

Find more information at mam.org/lfoa.