Former Bucks player, Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson to receive NBA’s Lifetime Achievement Award

June 15, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 03: Oscar Robertson addresses the media as Frank Kaminsky of the Wisconsin Badgers wins the the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Year Award given by the USBWA leading up to the 2015 Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 3, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

NEW YORK — Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson will be honored with the NBA’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the NBA Awards on June 25.

Robertson, the career leader with 181 triple-doubles and the first player to average one for a season, was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 1961, MVP in 1964 and won a championship with Milwaukee in 1971. The guard was a nine-time selection to the All-NBA first team and was voted one of the league’s 50 greatest players.

He also was co-captain of the 1960 U.S. team that won an Olympic gold medal and led Crispus Attucks High School to consecutive Indiana state championships, the first all African-American team in the nation to win a state title.

Robertson also was president of the National Basketball Players Association from 1965-74, and the settlement of his anti-trust lawsuit against the NBA — known as the Oscar Robertson Rule — ushered in free agency in the league.

Bill Russell won the award last year in the first season of the awards show.