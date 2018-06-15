× A department 1st: Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy saves man from possible overdose using Narcan

KENOSHA — A Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy saved a man from a possible drug overdose early Friday morning, June 15.

At around 12:45 a.m. deputies along with Somers Rescue responded to a home on Washington Road for a medical call.

Authorities say a 39-year-old man was not breathing — possibly from a drug overdose. When the deputy arrived, they found the man in a medical crisis, unconscious and barely breathing. The deputy gave the man a dose of Naloxone (Narcan) and the man began breathing normally and regained consciousness.

Officials say an empty syringe was found near the man — and he admitted to using heroin.

After taking the man to the hospital, deputies arrested the man on one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and one count of Bail Jumping.

In response to the rising opioid crisis, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department joined with the Kenosha County Health Department and Infinity HealthCare Physicians, S.C. to train Deputies in the administration of Naloxone. This incident marked the first time a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy used Naloxone.