Locally-grown fruits and vegetables: The Enderis Park Farmers’ Market opens this weekend

MILWAUKEE -- It's a sign that summer is here. The Enderis Park Farmers’ Market opens this weekend. Sarah Murray and Molly Sullivan join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Enderis Park Farmers’ Market (website)

The Enderis Park Farmers’ Market, established in 2016, is an open-air market situated at Enderis Park in Milwaukee, a vibrant historic neighborhood on Milwaukee’s west side. The market is a project of the Enderis Park Neighborhood Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, in conjunction with the Milwaukee Public Schools Recreation Department. The mission of the Enderis Park Farmers’ Market is to provide residents in the park’s surrounding neighborhoods with access to locally-grown fruits and vegetables while offering a point of connection between neighbors and their local growers and food producers.

The Enderis Park Farmers’ Market is located at Enderis Playfield in Milwaukee, between Chambers and Locust to the north and south and 70th and 72nd to the east and west.