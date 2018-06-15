Milwaukee leaders kick off “Promise Zones 2018” summer iniative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee leaders kicked off the "Promise Zones 2018" initiative Friday, June 15 with an event at Mitchell Park.

"Promise Zones" are some of the most economically challenged areas in the city.

The goal is to help people living there find jobs -- access to community programs and organizations -- and ensure public safety. That includes increased foot patrols.

PHOTO GALLERY

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales spoke at the event -- saying changes need to start small.

"How about picking a project in a promise zone, a safe zone that we say about a 24 hours of nonviolence here? And that as we move forward continues to grow," Morales said. "We start off with 24 hours, we promote 24 hours. We move that to now 48 hours, 7 days. How about a month? But not think of a summer, lets start off short."

The city is teaming with organizations like Milwaukee Jobs Work, Safe and Sound, and Milwaukee God Squad as part of the "Promise Zones" initiative.