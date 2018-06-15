× Officials: As temperatures rise, take precautions to help prevent heat-related illnesses

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is everyone to exercise caution and stay safe when the hot and steamy weather moves into southeast Wisconsin this weekend.

The public is urged to take precautions to help prevent heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, as well as heat-related death. Symptoms of heat-related illness include dizziness, nausea, headache and fatigue. If you are experiencing these symptoms in times of high heat, move to air conditioning, drink water, get under a fan, and put on cool washcloths. If symptoms worsen or don’t improve, go to the emergency room.

To prevent heat-related illness or death, the MHD advises citizens to take the following precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Stay Cool Slow down, limit physical activity, and try to spend part of your day in air-conditioned spaces Never leave children or pets in a parked car – temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes Wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing

Stay Hydrated Drink plenty of water throughout the day regardless of thirst Avoid consuming caffeinated or alcoholic beverages as these can increase heat effects

Stay Informed Check local news and weather reports for extreme heat alerts and safety tips Be aware of symptoms of heat related illness such as dizziness, nausea, or headache. Check on relatives, friends, or neighbors, especially those most vulnerable to heat-related illness, which includes the very young, elderly, and those on certain medications.



A list of cooling sites in Milwaukee, as well as heat safety tips, can be found online at milwaukee.gov/hotweathersafety.