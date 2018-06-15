× ‘Streets that will be barricaded:’ Traffic, parking patterns to change June 17 for Ciclovia MKE

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced Friday, June 15 traffic and parking changes for the Ciclovia MKE special event on Sunday, June 17.

Streets that will be barricaded and not accessible to vehicular traffic from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. are:

South Cesar Chavez Drive: West National to West Greenfield Avenues

West National Avenue: South Cesar Chavez Drive to South Layton Boulevard

Motorists should be especially aware of temporary parking restrictions on these streets. Temporary NO PARKING signs will be posted, and cars must be moved off these streets by 7:00 a.m. on June 17.

DPW advises the traveling public to allow for extra time while traveling to and from this neighborhood.