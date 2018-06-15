× Suter leads the way, Milwaukee slugs Philadelphia 13-2

MILWAUKEE — Brent Suter drove in two runs and pitched a season-high seven innings, Christian Yelich, Hernan Perez and Jesus Aguilar homered and the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers beat Jake Arrieta and the Philadelphia Phillies 13-2 on Friday night.

Suter (7-4) allowed one run on six hits to win his fifth start in the last six, including a 12-3 victory over the Phillies six days ago. He pushed the Brewers to 43-27 for the best record in the NL.

Milwaukee has scored 40 runs against the Phillies in four games, including 27 in three at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia has 13 in that span.

Arrieta (5-5) came in 3-0 with a 2.03 ERA in five career starts at Miller Park, but the Brewers snapped that streak by reaching him for eight runs — four earned — on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out one.

Suter got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second. Shortstop Scott Kingery misplayed Lorenzo Cain’s liner for two more runs. Aguilar added a sacrifice fly and Cain scored on a wild pitch.

The Brewers chased Arrieta in the fourth, keeping him winless in three starts in June.

Suter reached on a fielding error by left fielder Rhy Hoskins and scored on Cain’s double. Yelich hit the first pitch for his ninth home run of the season.

Perez started the sixth by homering off reliever Mark Leiter Jr. Suter sliced an opposite-field base hit for his second RBI in the game.

Philadelphia infielder Jesmuel Valentin pitched the eighth and surrendered Aguilar’s two-run homer and Manny Pina’ run-scoring grounder.

Cesar Hernandez went 3 for 3 with an RBI double in the sixth. Odubel Herrera hit a solo homer in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Pat Neshek (right shoulder strain) threw and ran some sprints in preparation for throwing a bullpen session on Sunday. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (right lat strain) threw Friday and should throw another bullpen on Tuesday.

Brewers: 2B Jonathan Villar missed his second consecutive game with a calf injury. He left Tuesday’s 4-0 win over the Chicago Cubs after legging out an infield single in the eighth inning.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (3-2, 3.63 ERA) makes his second consecutive start against the Brewers. He beat them 4-3 on June 10, allowing two runs on three hits in six innings and matching his season high with nine strikeouts.

Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra (3-4, 2.71 ERA) makes his 13th start and first against the Phillies this season. He is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in two career starts against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank park.