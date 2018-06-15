The Packing House holds fundraiser in honor of fallen MPD Officer Irvine

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is rallying around the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr. Irvine was killed in the line of duty in a crash on Thursday, June 7.

Friday, June 15 The Packing House will donate $1 for each fish fry sold in the dining room and their drive-thru window to Irvine’s family.

Volunteers, including police officers’ wives, will be in attendance to accept donations from the public.

“Please join us this Friday, June 15, to honor a hero—Officer Charles G. Irvine, Jr.—and show support for his family, friends and colleagues as well as our community’s police and first responders,” The Packing House shared in a post on Facebook. “Thank you, friends, and please continue to lift the Irvine family up in your thoughts and prayers.”

To make a reservation at The Packing House, call 414-483-5054.