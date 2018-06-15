Overnight full closures: The upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
Green Tree Road Bridge Project
Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16
- Overnight Full Closure I-43 North at Silver Spring Road for bridge demolition - 8 p.m. - 8 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure I-43 South at Good Hope Road for bridge demolition - 8 p.m. - 8 a.m.
I-43 Bridges Project
Friday, June 15
- Overnight Full Closure I-43 North at Moorland Road for bridge demolition - 10 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Valley Bridges/Marquette Interchange Project
Saturday, June 16
- I-43 North to I-94 West system ramp reopens to traffic by 8 a.m.
- I-43 North exit ramp to Michigan Street reopens to traffic by 8 a.m.
Wednesday, June 20
- Overnight Full Closure I-43 North at Holt Avenue for sign structure work - 11 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.
Ryan Road Interchange Project
Monday, June 18
- Overnight Full Closure I-94 North at Ryan Road for bridge demolition - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure I-94 South full closure at Ryan Road for bridge demolition - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
Tuesday, June 19
- Overnight Full Closure I-94 North at Ryan Road for bridge demolition - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
Zoo Interchange Project/894 Resurfacing
Friday, June 15
- I-41/894 North full closure at Greenfield Avenue for stripping and downspout work - 11 p.m. - 6 a.m.
Monday, June 18 and Tuesday, June 19
- Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for stripping - 10:30 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for bridge work, paving and barrier wall removal - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
Wednesday, June 20
- Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Watertown Plank Road for stripping - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for bridge work, paving and barrier wall removal - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street for staining - 10:30 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 21
- Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for bridge deck pour - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street for bridge deck pour and staining - 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at WIS 100 for staining - 10:30 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for bridge work, paving and barrier wall removal - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.