MEQUON -- If you plan on doing some shopping at Sendik's in Mequon -- you'll see a new additional in the baked goods aisle. Some tasty treats all for a great cause.

The grocery store will be featuring baked goods from "Friendship Bakery."

It's a program that provides employment training for individuals with disabilities. Some of the products include different loaves and roll.s

Employees say having their breads on Sendik's shelves is a big deal.