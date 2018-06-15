‘We are excited:’ Foxconn establishes corporate HQ in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Foxconn officials on Friday, June 15 announced plans for a new corporate headquarters in downtown Milwaukee. The seven-story office building is located on Wisconsin Avenue.

According to a press release, more than 500 employees will work at the building, which will also serve as a Foxconn Innovation Center. The center will work with startup companies and entrepreneurs to develop applications for AI 8K+5G display technology that Foxconn is creating.

Foxconn will soon issue requests for proposals to architectural and engineering companies to help modernize the 133,000 sq. ft. facility and build collaborative workspaces.

“We are excited to establish our North America Corporate Headquarters in the heart of the central business district close to the lakefront and near a lot of the other developments helping make Milwaukee a city on the move,” said Dr. Louis Woo, Special Assistant to Foxconn Founder and CEO Terry Gou, at a news conference. He was joined at the announcement by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, City Council President Ashanti Hamilton and Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.

Employees at the headquarters will include teams of people who will be responsible for construction and logistics of the buildings at the Mount Pleasant campus as well as those who will work on supply chain activities plans for making liquid crystal display modules and construction of the fabrication plant.