‘We’re excited:’ Imperfect Produce to launch home delivery in Milwaukee in late June

MILWAUKEE — Imperfect Produce is bringing misshapen, but perfectly edible produce to Milwaukee tables as they expand their delivery service throughout the Midwest the last week of June.

According to a press release, Imperfect will be expanding its partnerships to buy locally from Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative, a collection of over 45 organic and conventional growers.

“We’re always looking for ways to make a bigger impact on food waste and make food accessible for more people. After our successful launch in Chicago last winter and in Indianapolis this spring, we learned that the Midwest is just as hungry for this type of positive change in our food system as the West coast is,” says CMO Aleks Strub. “The state of Wisconsin has been a proud proponent of organic and local agriculture for a long time and Milwaukee in particular is a hub of excitement around cooking and sustainability. We’re excited to get to know Wisconsin better and be a part of Milwaukee’s exciting food renaissance.”

Imperfect will initially launch around downtown and roll out to new neighborhoods in the months after launch. Milwaukee residents are welcome to check if Imperfect delivers to their exact area by heading to the website and entering their zip code.

