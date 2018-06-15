× Wisconsin set to mail 384,000 postcards to unregistered adults

MADISON — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is getting ready for midterm elections in 2018 with an initiative to inform voters about registration opportunities.

“Nearly one in 11 Wisconsin adults will soon be getting an official postcard in the mail urging them to register to vote before the election,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official in a news release. “Getting people to register early helps reduce lines and make Election Day better for voters and election workers.”

This is Wisconsin’s second mass mailing to adults who appear to be eligible to vote but are unregistered. In the fall of 2016, the Commission mailed similar postcards to 1.28 million residents.

The informational postcards are being mailed this week. They can take up to nine days to arrive.

VCLICK HERE to view a voter registration postcard example

The postcard encourages voters to register ahead of the election. To do that, they can contact their municipal clerk or visit MyVote.WI.gov. The postcard also has a toll-free number for people without internet access.