COLUMBIA COUNTY — A brief, weak tornado was reported in Columbia County Saturday, June 16.

Around 5:25 p.m., it was reportedly on the ground for three to four minutes.

FOX6 found multiple photos of the tornado on social media.

Brief tornado this afternoon northeast of Poynette, WI around 5:25 p.m. Pic from @SevereStudios Ryan Harrison. Severe weather coverage continues on @997MaxFM – Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Columbia County now with large hail reported. @nwsmkx pic.twitter.com/8kubwGqVaV — Mace Michaels (@macemichaels) June 16, 2018

22:20Z looking northeast from ~1mi N of Poynette, WI. From my Aunt. Also notes "big lightning." #wiwx @NWSMKX pic.twitter.com/vJPAVi7QZC — Hunter Anderson (@witorhunter) June 16, 2018

I ruined your pic but you can see it a lot easier now. pic.twitter.com/oop8tfSZBI — Matt Magiera (@mattmwx) June 16, 2018

Today's massive heat collided with a breeze off Lake Michigan & spun up a #tornado in Columbia Co! #wiwx. Story: https://t.co/tcvIL67pkU pic.twitter.com/weYxb8nAaa — Max Tsaparis (@MaxTsaparis) June 17, 2018

FOX6 Weather Experts say this was a Severe Thunderstorm Warning where rotation was visible on radar. So far, there have only been reports of trees down.

No injuries have been reported.