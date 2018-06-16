LIVE: Procession for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr. to cemetery
Ellen DeGeneres is heading out on tour — sort of

LAS VEGAS - NOVEMBER 20: Talk show host/comedian Ellen DeGeneres performs at a taping of ''Ellen's Even Bigger Really Big Show'' during The Comedy Festival at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 20, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA — Ellen DeGeneres is heading out on the road for the first time in 15 years.

But don’t run to buy your ticket just yet.

The daytime talk-show host will only be hitting three cities this time around.

“I’m doing my first standup shows in 15 years,” DeGeneres posted on social media. “I’m coming to #Seattle, #SanFrancisco and #SanDiego. Come see me.”

Her final stop will be at Benaroya Hall in Seattle, Washington where she will film a standup special for Netflix.

DeGeneres announced the new special last year on her show.

“I’m excited to do it, I’m excited for you to see it,” she said at the time. “And now, each one of you, you get to Netflix & chill with me. How about that?”