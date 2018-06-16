Leaderboard at the 2018 US Open championship at Shinnecock Hills ⛳
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open ⛳ & World Cup Soccer ⚽

Heavy rainfall soaks parts of southern Wisconsin; Dane County hit hardest

Posted 10:29 am, June 16, 2018, by , Updated at 11:12AM, June 16, 2018

MADISON — Thunderstorms that rolled through southern Wisconsin early Saturday, June 16 had a significant impact — especially in Dane County.

Below is a list of the rainfall totals in Dane County as noted by the National Weather Service. Totals are noted in inches.

  • Shorewood Hills, 4.12
  • Stoughton, 4.04
  • Middleton, 3.88
  • Cross Plains, 3.80
  • Fitchburg, 3.50
  • McFarland, 3.35
  • Verona, 2.56
  • Monona, 2.50
  • Mount Horeb, 2.31
  • Maple Bluff, 2.28
  • DeForest, 1.75
  • Dane County Regional Airport, 1.73