Heavy rainfall soaks parts of southern Wisconsin; Dane County hit hardest

MADISON — Thunderstorms that rolled through southern Wisconsin early Saturday, June 16 had a significant impact — especially in Dane County.
Below is a list of the rainfall totals in Dane County as noted by the National Weather Service. Totals are noted in inches.
- Shorewood Hills, 4.12
- Stoughton, 4.04
- Middleton, 3.88
- Cross Plains, 3.80
- Fitchburg, 3.50
- McFarland, 3.35
- Verona, 2.56
- Monona, 2.50
- Mount Horeb, 2.31
- Maple Bluff, 2.28
- DeForest, 1.75
- Dane County Regional Airport, 1.73
43.073052 -89.401230